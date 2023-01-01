Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in White House

Go
White House restaurants
Toast

White House restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

International Tea & Coffee - White House

132 TN-76, 37188

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
Sriracha aioli, wontons, spring mix, house slaw
More about International Tea & Coffee - White House
EJ's image

FRENCH FRIES

EJ's

532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy, White House

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Flatbread$12.95
Olive oil base on our flatbread. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken$13.95
Grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with two sides .
Grilled Chicken Club$13.95
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a toasted pretzel bun or make it a wrap.
More about EJ's

Browse other tasty dishes in White House

Tacos

Map

More near White House to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (25 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston