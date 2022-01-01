Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in White House

White House restaurants
White House restaurants that serve tacos

White House Pizza & Pub

2404 West Highway 31, White House

Somethin' to Taco Bout
A base of 4 cheese, seasoned chicken or beef, tomato, a mix of roasted corn + black beans + onion + peppers, swirled with taco sauce.
More about White House Pizza & Pub
FRENCH FRIES

EJ's

532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy, White House

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$14.95
Three grilled and flaked white fish served with side of shredded lettuce and cheese, spicy sour cream, lime and Cilantro sauce, guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with side of fries .
Fish Tacos$12.95
Three grilled and flaked white fish served with side of shredded lettuce and cheese, spicy sour cream, lime and cilantro sauce, guacamole and pico de gallo Substitute shrimp, chicken, or steak for additional $3.00
More about EJ's
