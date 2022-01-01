A low ester producing strain, it’s known for quick fermentations and producing a neutral flavor and aroma profile similar to WLP001 California Ale Yeast®. Due to high attenuation, this strain produces very dry beers with increased perceived bitterness. It also has a high alcohol tolerance which is suitable for a variety of styles and beverages from double IPAs to barleywines, ciders and mead. This is a great all around house strain and ideal for breweries who produce hop-forward beers.

