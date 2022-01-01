White Labs Brewing Co.
Open today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
9495 Candida Street
San Diego, CA 92126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
9495 Candida Street, San Diego CA 92126
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Enclave Café
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
JuneShine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
Come in and enjoy!