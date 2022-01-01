Go
Toast

White Labs Brewing Co.

Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

172 South Charlotte Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk-brined chicken breast fried and drenched in Nashville hot mop. Served with pimento cheese & pickles.
Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Local mushroom, arugula pesto, crispy leeks, house mozzarella, fontina and parmesan cheeses
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano
Petite Insalata$8.00
Arugula, Shishito peppers, Turnips, Sweety Drops, Feta, Citrus Vinegrette
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, house caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, parmesan reggiano
Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Garlic Parmesan Bites$12.00
Dough bites with garlic butter, chive, and finished parmesan cheese and side of marinara
Sausage Pizza$17.00
House Italian sausage, roasted red pepper and onion, fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Two SD Morgan Farms patties, cheddar cheese, shaved romaine, pickled jalapeño, crispy fried onion, & Lab Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

172 South Charlotte Street

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville

No reviews yet

Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville, NC, Harvest Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza in a historic building. Enjoy the view of Mt. Pisgah from our rooftop patio. We offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine and spirits.

Peace Love Tacos

No reviews yet

Located in the historic S&W Building in the heart of downtown Asheville. At Peace Love Tacos we offer a variety of tacos and a la carte favorites, using fresh and local ingredients.

La Bodega by Cúrate

No reviews yet

The Cúrate crew is excited to bring you La Bodega by Cúrate – an all-day cafe and Spanish specialty foods shop offering classic Spanish pastries and coffee, casual lunch, and takeout meals and paella. Fill your cart with the highest quality Spanish specialty food items, including charcuterie and cheese, frozen Cúrate favorites, and a full selection of wine, beer, cider, vermouth, and sherry — available for in-store shopping, dine in and takeout.
*This menu item contains raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chestnut Asheville

No reviews yet

Order hand-crafted meals to-go or stock up on locally sourced ingredients for your own kitchen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston