White Labs Brewing Co.
Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
172 South Charlotte Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
172 South Charlotte Street
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville
Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville, NC, Harvest Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza in a historic building. Enjoy the view of Mt. Pisgah from our rooftop patio. We offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine and spirits.
Peace Love Tacos
Located in the historic S&W Building in the heart of downtown Asheville. At Peace Love Tacos we offer a variety of tacos and a la carte favorites, using fresh and local ingredients.
La Bodega by Cúrate
The Cúrate crew is excited to bring you La Bodega by Cúrate – an all-day cafe and Spanish specialty foods shop offering classic Spanish pastries and coffee, casual lunch, and takeout meals and paella. Fill your cart with the highest quality Spanish specialty food items, including charcuterie and cheese, frozen Cúrate favorites, and a full selection of wine, beer, cider, vermouth, and sherry — available for in-store shopping, dine in and takeout.
*This menu item contains raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chestnut Asheville
Order hand-crafted meals to-go or stock up on locally sourced ingredients for your own kitchen.