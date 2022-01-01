White Lake sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in White Lake

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake

Avg 3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Pizza$5.99
8" Pizza (4 Slices) with 1 item.
Lasagna Dinner for 2$15.99
1LB lasagna, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Full Bag Breadsticks$6.99
Our famous hand rolled garlic bread sticks!
Jon Smith Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jon Smith Subs

8178 Cooley Lake Rd, White Lake

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bomb 12"$10.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
White Lake Brunch image

 

White Lake Brunch

901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy (Full)$6.99
2 home made biscuits with a bowl of fresh gravy.
Western Omelette$8.99
Ham, green peppers, onions, topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.
Egg & Meat Sandwich$4.99
Served with your choice of meat, toast, and style cooked egg, does not include cheese.
Mugs Coffee & Grub image

SANDWICHES

Mugs Coffee & Grub

330 town center blvd, white lake

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brewed Coffee
