Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in White Lake

Go
White Lake restaurants
Toast

White Lake restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake

Avg 3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Single Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich$8.99
Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Combo Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich$10.99
Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. With your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out
White Lake Brunch image

 

White Lake Brunch

901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Sandwich$7.99
More about White Lake Brunch

Browse other tasty dishes in White Lake

Turkey Clubs

Cheesecake

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Cake

Map

More near White Lake to explore

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston