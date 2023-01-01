Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in White Lake

Go
White Lake restaurants
Toast

White Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake

Avg 3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Caesar Salad$29.00
Serves 12-15
All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Med Caesar Salad$24.99
Serves 8-10
All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Petite Caesar Salad$4.75
Serves 1
All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
White Lake Brunch image

 

White Lake Brunch

901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
More about White Lake Brunch

Browse other tasty dishes in White Lake

Cheesecake

Chili

Cookies

Blt Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near White Lake to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston