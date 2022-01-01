Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
White Lake
/
White Lake
/
Cheesecake
White Lake restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out
10719 Highland Rd, White Lake
Avg 3
(39 reviews)
Slice Of Cheesecake
$6.99
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out
Pita Way - White Lake
10531 Highland Rd, White Lake
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE SLICE
$6.99
-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake
More about Pita Way - White Lake
Browse other tasty dishes in White Lake
Turkey Clubs
Cookies
Cake
Blt Sandwiches
Reuben
Chicken Tenders
More near White Lake to explore
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston