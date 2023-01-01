Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
White Lake
/
White Lake
/
Chicken Salad
White Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad
White Lake Brunch
901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake
No reviews yet
Greek Salad w/ Chicken
$0.00
More about White Lake Brunch
SANDWICHES
Mugs Coffee & Grub
330 town center blvd, white lake
Avg 5
(64 reviews)
Chicken-salad Croissant
$8.50
More about Mugs Coffee & Grub
