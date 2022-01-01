Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in White Lake

White Lake restaurants
White Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake

Avg 3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Single Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Combo Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Includes your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink!
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
White Lake Brunch image

 

White Lake Brunch

901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.99
More about White Lake Brunch

