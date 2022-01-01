Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ruston
  • /
  • White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Company

White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Company

Steakhouse, creole food, speakeasy

704 Celebrity Drive

No reviews yet

Location

704 Celebrity Drive

Ruston LA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

No reviews yet

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

Utility Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A North Louisiana favorite serving wood-fired pizza and beer made from scratch to our local community.

Ponchatoulas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sundown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston