White Maize
Come in and enjoy!
EMPANADAS
277 Smith St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
277 Smith St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Emma's Torch
We are a non-profit social enterprise that empowers refugees to build new lives through the culinary arts. Come to our restaurant and cafe to enjoy delicious food for a great cause!
Victor
Fun, neighborhood restaurant in Gowanus featuring Southern French and Mediterranean food coupled with a natural wine program highlighting small producers, all by the glass.
Baba's Pierogies
Come in and enjoy!!
Karazishi Botan
Come on in and enjoy!
Please inform us of any allergies or dietary restrictions.