White Maize

EMPANADAS

277 Smith St • $$

Avg 4.7 (721 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostones Vegetarianos$8.28
fried plantains topped with cabbage salad.
Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa$11.49
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa$11.49
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
Plain Tostones$3.68
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

277 Smith St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

