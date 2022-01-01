Go
Toast
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails

White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails

The kitchen at White Oak prepares food that reflects the dynamic contradictions of Southern life. The merging of contemporary with traditional, simple with complex, and rural with metropolitan are represented in a menu that requires precise methods of production, yet results in plates that appear simple and familiar. Each item is simply named to guide you toward your selection, while ingredient and preparation details are listed should you have a greater interest; however, no matter your level of interest or culinary knowledge, rest assured your Snapper will taste like snapper and your Grits will taste like grits.

270 Peachtree St., Suite 100

No reviews yet

Location

270 Peachtree St., Suite 100

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cuts Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

No reviews yet

The Flatiron building was constructed in 1897, it is the oldest standing steel-framed "skyscraper" in Atlanta. Come enjoy a cup of coffee at this iconic, triangular structure located at the intersection of Peachtree and Broad Streets. There also an expansive public patio seating, perfect for people watching.

Hudson Grille - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social Market & Cafe Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston