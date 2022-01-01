White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails

The kitchen at White Oak prepares food that reflects the dynamic contradictions of Southern life. The merging of contemporary with traditional, simple with complex, and rural with metropolitan are represented in a menu that requires precise methods of production, yet results in plates that appear simple and familiar. Each item is simply named to guide you toward your selection, while ingredient and preparation details are listed should you have a greater interest; however, no matter your level of interest or culinary knowledge, rest assured your Snapper will taste like snapper and your Grits will taste like grits.



270 Peachtree St., Suite 100