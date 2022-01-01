Go
Toast

White Pines Lodge

Come in and enjoy!

6712 W Pines Rd

No reviews yet

Location

6712 W Pines Rd

Mt Morris IL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pine Creek Escape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.

Messies Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Make us your last stop on River Rd.
Come in and enjoy some cold drinks and hot food!

Bogey's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston