White Plains restaurants you'll love

White Plains restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • White Plains

White Plains's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
BBQ
Hummus
Mediterranean
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try White Plains restaurants

Purple Corn image

 

Purple Corn

72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Chicken$25.95
Whole rotisserie chicken served with three sides.
* Steroid and hormone free chicken.
Ceviche
Raw fish slices or seafood marinated in lime juice, onions, cliantro and toasted corn with sweet potatoes.
Saltados/Sautéed$11.45
Sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
Papi' image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Papi'

19 Bank St., White Plains

Avg 4.7 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Nutella Doughnuts (4)$6.99
Our Mini Nutella Bombolini.
Vodka$13.99
Vodka, tomato & cream sauce, guanciale & prosciutto.
Chicken Milano Wrap$8.99
Italian Flatbread Piadina with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesean, Milano Sauce.
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains

31 Tarrytown rd, White Plains

Avg 4.5 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$22.95
Colombian typical platter with beans, rice, avocado, egg, pork sausage, grilled steak and pork belly
Mini-Empanadas$10.00
Empanada Queso$2.25
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 South Broadway, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon and Egg Sandwich$3.99
One Egg Sandwich with Bacon
Veggie Omelet Sandwich$4.79
2 EGG OMELET SANDWICH
Broccoli and Cheddar Omelet$5.99
3 Egg Omelet with Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homefries and Toast
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

30 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

Avg 4.2 (2591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Lilly's White Plains image

 

Lilly's White Plains

169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mediterranean*$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives, avocado, feta, radishes, chives, red wine dressing
Truffle Pizza*$19.00
Pane, mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, boschetto al tartufo, mushrooms
Margherita*$16.00
Tomato Sauce, basil, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil
Little Drunken Chef image

SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Little Drunken Chef

91 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Pisco Sour Bar image

 

Pisco Sour Bar

49 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
De Pana Kitchen & Bakery image

 

De Pana Kitchen & Bakery

8 South Kensico Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Westchester Burger Company image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Westchester Burger Company

106 Westchester Ave, White Plains

Avg 4.2 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Sam's of Gedney Way image

 

Sam's of Gedney Way

52 Gedney Way, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Everyday Healthy Café - CAMS image

 

Everyday Healthy Café - CAMS

122 Maple Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Everyday Healthy Café - Main Hospital

41 East Post Road, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso Milk Foam
BAGEL$1.65
ARNIE PALMER
Banner pic

 

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tiramisu$9.00
Whipped cream, berries, chocolate sauce
New england clam chowder$8.00
Potato, celery, carrots, extra virgin oilive oil
Chicken wings*$13.00
celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing
Melt Sandwich Shop image

 

Melt Sandwich Shop

277 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Qosqo

51 mamaroneck ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Everyday Healthy Café - White Plains Library

100 Martine Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Delicias del Jireh/Peruvian Kitchen

206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
