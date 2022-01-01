White Plains restaurants you'll love
White Plains's top cuisines
Must-try White Plains restaurants
More about Purple Corn
Purple Corn
72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains
|Popular items
|Family Style Chicken
|$25.95
Whole rotisserie chicken served with three sides.
* Steroid and hormone free chicken.
|Ceviche
Raw fish slices or seafood marinated in lime juice, onions, cliantro and toasted corn with sweet potatoes.
|Saltados/Sautéed
|$11.45
Sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
More about Papi'
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Papi'
19 Bank St., White Plains
|Popular items
|Mini Nutella Doughnuts (4)
|$6.99
Our Mini Nutella Bombolini.
|Vodka
|$13.99
Vodka, tomato & cream sauce, guanciale & prosciutto.
|Chicken Milano Wrap
|$8.99
Italian Flatbread Piadina with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesean, Milano Sauce.
More about Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains
31 Tarrytown rd, White Plains
|Popular items
|Bandeja Paisa
|$22.95
Colombian typical platter with beans, rice, avocado, egg, pork sausage, grilled steak and pork belly
|Mini-Empanadas
|$10.00
|Empanada Queso
|$2.25
More about Cafe 44
Cafe 44
44 South Broadway, White Plains
|Popular items
|Bacon and Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
One Egg Sandwich with Bacon
|Veggie Omelet Sandwich
|$4.79
2 EGG OMELET SANDWICH
|Broccoli and Cheddar Omelet
|$5.99
3 Egg Omelet with Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homefries and Toast
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
30 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains
|Popular items
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
More about Lilly's White Plains
Lilly's White Plains
169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
|Popular items
|Mediterranean*
|$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives, avocado, feta, radishes, chives, red wine dressing
|Truffle Pizza*
|$19.00
Pane, mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, boschetto al tartufo, mushrooms
|Margherita*
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, basil, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil
More about Little Drunken Chef
SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Little Drunken Chef
91 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
More about Westchester Burger Company
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Westchester Burger Company
106 Westchester Ave, White Plains
More about Everyday Healthy Café - Main Hospital
Everyday Healthy Café - Main Hospital
41 East Post Road, White Plains
|Popular items
|Iced Cappuccino
Espresso Milk Foam
|BAGEL
|$1.65
|ARNIE PALMER
More about Hudson Grille
Hudson Grille
165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Whipped cream, berries, chocolate sauce
|New england clam chowder
|$8.00
Potato, celery, carrots, extra virgin oilive oil
|Chicken wings*
|$13.00
celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing
More about Melt Sandwich Shop
Melt Sandwich Shop
277 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
More about Qosqo
Qosqo
51 mamaroneck ave, White Plains
More about Everyday Healthy Café - White Plains Library
Everyday Healthy Café - White Plains Library
100 Martine Ave, White Plains
More about Delicias del Jireh/Peruvian Kitchen
Delicias del Jireh/Peruvian Kitchen
206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains