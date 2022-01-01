Chicken salad in White Plains
White Plains restaurants that serve chicken salad
Purple Corn
72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains
|Grill Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, avocado topped with grill chicken.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Papi'
19 Bank St., White Plains
|Chicken Milano Over Salad
|$14.99
Breaded Chicken served with mixed greens salad.
Delicias Del Jireh
206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
|POLLO SALTADO
|$16.00
marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
|THE DELICIOSO
|$27.00
One whole chicken accompanied by three large sides of your preference.
|HALF CHICKEN
|$15.00
Half chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.
Cafe 44
44 South Broadway, White Plains
|Bacon and Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
One Egg Sandwich with Bacon
|Sausage and Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
One Egg Sandwich with Sausage
|Sausage Pepper & Tomato Omelet
|$5.99
3 Egg Omelet served with Homefries and Toast