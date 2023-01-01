Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in White Plains

Go
White Plains restaurants
Toast

White Plains restaurants that serve chopped salad

Banner pic

 

Medi Bistro

50 Main Street, White Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Crisp Lettuce, Steak
Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and
Feta Cheese Mixed with Vinaigrette
More about Medi Bistro
Banner pic

 

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Asian Shrimp Salad$22.00
More about Hudson Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in White Plains

Steak Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Tiramisu

Caesar Salad

Avocado Salad

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Rice Bowls

Map

More near White Plains to explore

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston