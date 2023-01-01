Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in White Plains

Go
White Plains restaurants
Toast

White Plains restaurants that serve gnocchi

Banner pic

 

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short rib & potato gnocchi$24.00
Shredded short rib, basil, grana padano
More about Hudson Grille
Lilly's White Plains image

 

Lilly's White Plains

169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$12.00
Sage, shiitake mushrooms, apple, parmesan
More about Lilly's White Plains

Browse other tasty dishes in White Plains

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Salmon

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Cake

Carne Asada

Map

More near White Plains to explore

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston