Gnocchi in White Plains

White Plains restaurants that serve gnocchi
Hudson Grille
165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains
No reviews yet
Short rib & potato gnocchi
$24.00
Shredded short rib, basil, grana padano
More about Hudson Grille
Lilly's White Plains
169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$12.00
Sage, shiitake mushrooms, apple, parmesan
More about Lilly's White Plains
