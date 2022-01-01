Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in White Plains

White Plains restaurants
White Plains restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Cafe 44 image

 

CAFE 44

44 South Broadway, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$6.99
Ham and Egg Sandwich$4.79
One Egg Sandwich with Ham
More about CAFE 44
Lilly's White Plains image

 

Lilly's White Plains

169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$18.00
Mozzarella, proscuito, arugula, pesto, garlic aioli, sesame bread
More about Lilly's White Plains

