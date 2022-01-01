Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
White Plains
/
White Plains
/
Ham Sandwiches
White Plains restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
CAFE 44
44 South Broadway, White Plains
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich
$6.99
Ham and Egg Sandwich
$4.79
One Egg Sandwich with Ham
More about CAFE 44
Lilly's White Plains
169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
No reviews yet
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$18.00
Mozzarella, proscuito, arugula, pesto, garlic aioli, sesame bread
More about Lilly's White Plains
