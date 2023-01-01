Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
White Plains
/
White Plains
/
Hummus
White Plains restaurants that serve hummus
Medi Bistro
50 Main Street, White Plains
No reviews yet
Hummus
$9.00
Chickpeas, Garlic, Tahini
More about Medi Bistro
Lilly's White Plains
169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
No reviews yet
Classic Hummus*
$16.00
Sundried tomato pesto, olives, olive oil, crudite, bread
More about Lilly's White Plains
