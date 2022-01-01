Lomo in White Plains
White Plains restaurants that serve lomo
More about Purple Corn
Purple Corn
72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.45
Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
|Lomo Saltado
Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
More about Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains
31 Tarrytown rd, White Plains
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$15.95
Yellow rice with veggies, diced beef frank, and shredded chicken. Served with sweet plantains
|PECHUGA PLANCHA
|$21.95
Grilled chicken breast served with your two favorite sides
|MINI EMPANADAS
|$10.00
Ten mini beef or chicken empanadas served with our house special hot sauce
More about Delicias Del Jireh
Delicias Del Jireh
206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
|POLLO SALTADO
|$16.00
marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
|THE DELICIOSO
|$27.00
One whole chicken accompanied by three large sides of your preference.
|HALF CHICKEN
|$15.00
Half chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.