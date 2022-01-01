Lomo in White Plains

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Purple Corn

72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$17.45
Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
Lomo Saltado
Beef slices sautéed in onions, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and soy sauce served with white rice.
More about Purple Corn
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains

31 Tarrytown rd, White Plains

Avg 4.5 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ARROZ CON POLLO$15.95
Yellow rice with veggies, diced beef frank, and shredded chicken. Served with sweet plantains
PECHUGA PLANCHA$21.95
Grilled chicken breast served with your two favorite sides
MINI EMPANADAS$10.00
Ten mini beef or chicken empanadas served with our house special hot sauce
More about Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains
Banner pic

 

Delicias Del Jireh

206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
POLLO SALTADO$16.00
marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
THE DELICIOSO$27.00
One whole chicken accompanied by three large sides of your preference.
HALF CHICKEN$15.00
Half chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.
More about Delicias Del Jireh

