Steak salad in
White Plains
/
White Plains
/
Steak Salad
White Plains restaurants that serve steak salad
Catrina Taqueria
106 Mamaroneck ave, White Plains
No reviews yet
STEAK TACO SALAD
$17.99
More about Catrina Taqueria
Hudson Grille
165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains
No reviews yet
Steak salad
$19.00
Steak salad*
$22.00
Arugula, frizzled onion, shaved parmesan, cherry tomato, horseradish dijon vinaigrette
More about Hudson Grille
