Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in White Plains

Go
White Plains restaurants
Toast

White Plains restaurants that serve steak salad

Consumer pic

 

Catrina Taqueria

106 Mamaroneck ave, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK TACO SALAD$17.99
More about Catrina Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak salad$19.00
Steak salad*$22.00
Arugula, frizzled onion, shaved parmesan, cherry tomato, horseradish dijon vinaigrette
More about Hudson Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in White Plains

Skirt Steaks

Grilled Chicken

Gnocchi

Churrasco

Cake

Tiramisu

Cappuccino

Vodka Pizza

Map

More near White Plains to explore

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (418 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston