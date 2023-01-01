Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in White Plains

White Plains restaurants
White Plains restaurants that serve tiramisu

Purple Corn

72 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.95
More about Purple Corn
Papi' image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Papi'

19 Bank St., White Plains

Avg 4.7 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$6.99
Classic Italian Tiramisu made with ladyfinger & espresso coffee.
More about Papi'

