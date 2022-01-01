Go
White Rabbit Gastropub

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

18 Market Space • $$

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

Veronica Vaughn$19.00
our signature detroit pizza with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, our house made marinara, ricotta cheese, red pepper flakes and mikes hot honey
Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
our signature detroit cheese pizza, your choice of toppings and our house robust marinara sauce
Smash Burger$17.00
Two beef smash patties cooked on a 550 degree seasoned flat top. This crispy juicy burger is cooked with onions and finished with animal sauce, pickles and american cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
The best dang chicken biscuit around. Our house made biscuit with our melted cheese blend, juicy sweet tea brined fried chicken, tangy pickles, drizzled in Mike's hot honey. A White Rabbit classic.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
Cream of Crab$13.00
Robust and Creamy Crab Soup with lump crab, Scallions, and Old bay. GF
Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
4 breaded and fried pieces of FGT, topped with a romesco sauce and cotija cheese
Chicken & Waffles PIzza$19.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Mike's Hot Honey, & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
Cheese Pizza$15.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 Market Space

Frederick MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
