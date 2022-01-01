Go
White rabbit kitchen

Fast casual restaurant with a unique rotating menu featuring smoked meats.

15190 Bluebird Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sota Hot Chicken$13.00
Beer Grained Pretzel with Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce$8.00
Now served with twice the cheese!
'Sota Hot Chicken Salad$13.00
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with Black Truffle$9.00
Chicken Tender'ness$9.00
Smoked Turkey Club$14.00
Pulled Pork Sliders$13.00
Smoked Brisket Dip$14.00
Pork Tender Banh Mi$12.00
Smokey Cubano Melt$14.00
Andover MN

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
