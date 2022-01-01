White rabbit kitchen
Fast casual restaurant with a unique rotating menu featuring smoked meats.
15190 Bluebird Street Northwest
Popular Items
Location
15190 Bluebird Street Northwest
Andover MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tasty Taco
FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails is a full-service restaurant coming to Andover, MN.
Join us for a local beer or craft cocktail and enjoy our menu featuring brick-oven pizzas, gourmet burgers, and a few of Grandma's favorites.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.