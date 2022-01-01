White Rice LPM

🐓🍚🍲 = 😋❤️

Delivering Good Tings 7 days a week

White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.



2820 Historic Decatur Road STE 025