White Rice LPM
🐓🍚🍲 = 😋❤️
Delivering Good Tings 7 days a week
White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.
2820 Historic Decatur Road STE 025
Popular Items
Location
2820 Historic Decatur Road STE 025
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pigs Gig
Come in and enjoy!
Slaters 50-50
Come in and enjoy!
Ototo Sushi -
San Diego's Best Sushi
Good Bar
Goodbar is Point's Loma's newest bar where you can casually enjoy a delicious cold beer, cocktail, watch sports, and enjoy all types of fun events!