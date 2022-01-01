Go
Toast

White Rice LPM

🐓🍚🍲 = 😋❤️
Delivering Good Tings 7 days a week
White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.

2820 Historic Decatur Road STE 025

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LECHON KAWALI$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice
LONGANISA$13.00
Sweet Pork Sausage, Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice with Sawsaw
LUMPIA SHANGHAI$8.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallions in a fried Spring Roll Wrap
Served with a Sweet and Sour sawsaw
6 Pieces per order
SISILOG$14.00
Pork Sisig Pulutan with Up Egg and Garlic Rice
CALAMANSI ICED TEA$5.00
Bibingka Whole$22.00
Bibingka Basque Cheesecake
TORTANG TALONG (VEG)$13.00
Charred Eggplant Omelette, Seasonal Gulay, Mushrooms, Alfalfa Sprouts and Garlic Rice (Vegetarian)
TOCINO MANOK$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Atchara Pickles, Radish, Up Egg and Garlic Rice
PORK SISIG (SIDE)$10.00
Pork Belly, Red Onion, Chili Peppers, Garlic Confit, Calamansi & Liver Emulsion, Spiced Vinegar
UBE PANDESAL$8.00
A classic Filipino roll made with Ube and served with a side of PURPLE STUFF (Whipped Ube Butter)
See full menu

Location

2820 Historic Decatur Road STE 025

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pigs Gig

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slaters 50-50

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ototo Sushi -

No reviews yet

San Diego's Best Sushi

Good Bar

No reviews yet

Goodbar is Point's Loma's newest bar where you can casually enjoy a delicious cold beer, cocktail, watch sports, and enjoy all types of fun events!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston