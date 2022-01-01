White River Junction bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in White River Junction
More about Skinny Pancake
Skinny Pancake
7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction
|Popular items
|Homefries
|$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
|Choco Nutty
|$6.50
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe
|SugarShack
|$6.00
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
TACOS
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
129 S. Main Street, White River Junction
|Popular items
|left coast
|$13.75
carne asada (shaved steak) + guac + cheese blend + taters + hot sauce
|roasted
|$5.25
sweet tender pork + pickled red onion + cotija cheese + lime crema
|classic
|$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
More about Wicked Awesome BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Wicked Awesome BBQ
93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction
|Popular items
|THE CHEESEBURGER SANDWICH
|$13.99
Black Angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with choice of a side
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.99
Cavatapi pasta, Vt cheddar cheese, cheddar jack cheese cooked to order..
|ROOTBEER BASTED PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.99
Basted with root beer, smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled and topped with BBQ sauce. Best Seller! Served with your choice of a side. Add an additional side for $1.00