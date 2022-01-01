White River Junction bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in White River Junction

Skinny Pancake image

 

Skinny Pancake

7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homefries$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
Choco Nutty$6.50
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe
SugarShack$6.00
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
More about Skinny Pancake
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

TACOS

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

129 S. Main Street, White River Junction

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
left coast$13.75
carne asada (shaved steak) + guac + cheese blend + taters + hot sauce
roasted$5.25
sweet tender pork + pickled red onion + cotija cheese + lime crema
classic$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
Wicked Awesome BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Wicked Awesome BBQ

93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (672 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE CHEESEBURGER SANDWICH$13.99
Black Angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with choice of a side
MAC N CHEESE$3.99
Cavatapi pasta, Vt cheddar cheese, cheddar jack cheese cooked to order..
ROOTBEER BASTED PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.99
Basted with root beer, smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled and topped with BBQ sauce. Best Seller! Served with your choice of a side. Add an additional side for $1.00
More about Wicked Awesome BBQ

