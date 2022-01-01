Chicken sandwiches in White River Junction
White River Junction restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tuckerbox
1 S. Main Street, White River Junction
|Chicken Salad Sandwich with Pesto
|$10.99
flavorful chicken salad with our homemade pesto mayo & roasted red pepper, on texas style toast with lettuce
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Wicked Awesome BBQ
93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction
|DEEP FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
Topped with pickles, creamy cole slaw, and wicked awesome sauce...make it spicy with our Tennessee hot sauce
|MAPLE RUBBED PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
Maple rubbed and applewood smoked...piled high, topped with BBQ sauce. Served with a side
