Chicken tenders in White River Junction

White River Junction restaurants
White River Junction restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Skinny Pancake image

 

Skinny Pancake

7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Classic chicken fingers and fries
More about Skinny Pancake
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

TACOS

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

129 S. Main Street, White River Junction

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken tenders$8.75
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

