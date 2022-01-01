Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
White River Junction
/
White River Junction
/
Chicken Tenders
White River Junction restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Skinny Pancake
7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers & Fries
$10.00
Classic chicken fingers and fries
More about Skinny Pancake
TACOS
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
129 S. Main Street, White River Junction
Avg 4
(225 reviews)
chicken tenders
$8.75
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
