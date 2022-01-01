Nachos in White River Junction
TACOS
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
129 S. Main Street, White River Junction
|TWO COURSE NACHO
|$26.50
TWO TRAYS of crispy corn tortilla chip slathered in queso, grilled serrano quac, cilantro lime crema, green onion and Mexican cheese blend + your choice of CHORIZO CHILI or BLACK BEANS (choose one, or HALF AND HALF)!
|Half Nacho
|$15.25
crispy corn tortilla chip slathered in queso, grilled serrano quac, cilantro lime crema, green onion and Mexican cheese blend + your choice of CHORIZO CHILI or BLACK BEANS (choose one, or HALF AND HALF)!
** Add steak, pork, chicken or jackfruit to make it a beast of a meal!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Wicked Awesome BBQ
93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction
|AWESOME NACHOS
|$15.99
House fried tortilla chips topped with root beer basted pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, jalapenos, sour cream and BBQ sauce.
