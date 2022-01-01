Nachos in White River Junction

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

TACOS

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

129 S. Main Street, White River Junction

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TWO COURSE NACHO$26.50
TWO TRAYS of crispy corn tortilla chip slathered in queso, grilled serrano quac, cilantro lime crema, green onion and Mexican cheese blend + your choice of CHORIZO CHILI or BLACK BEANS (choose one, or HALF AND HALF)!
Half Nacho$15.25
crispy corn tortilla chip slathered in queso, grilled serrano quac, cilantro lime crema, green onion and Mexican cheese blend + your choice of CHORIZO CHILI or BLACK BEANS (choose one, or HALF AND HALF)!
** Add steak, pork, chicken or jackfruit to make it a beast of a meal!
Wicked Awesome BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Wicked Awesome BBQ

93 Beswick Drive, White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (672 reviews)
Takeout
AWESOME NACHOS$15.99
House fried tortilla chips topped with root beer basted pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, jalapenos, sour cream and BBQ sauce.
AWESOME NACHOS$14.99
House fried tortilla chips topped with root beer basted pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, jalapenos, sour cream and BBQ sauce.
