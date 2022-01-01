Go
Toast

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

A relaxing environment with good food and great beer brewed on site.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100 • $$

Avg 5 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Sharable Pretzels$7.00
Three Sharable Pretzels w/ WRAB Beer Cheese & Ground Mustard.
OYL Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Texas Pesto, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Marzen Mayo, Brioche Bun.
Waffle Fry Cone$6.00
Waffle Fries Served w/ the Delicious Fry Sauce & Ketchup to Dip.
Make Them Loaded Fries +2 (Beef Queso, Pico, Bacon, Sour Cream)
Alehouse Burger$13.00
1/2Lb Ground Beef, Cheddar, WRAB Bacon Jam, Marzen Mayo, LTOP, Brioche Bun.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Tempura Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, WRAB Tartar Sauce w/ Waffle Fries.
Rockin Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, WRAB Sauce, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Grilled Pork Marinated in Pineapple, Grilled Pineapple/Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, w/ Chips/Salsa.
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Sushi-Grade Ahi Tuna, Wonton Chips, Soy Glaze, Sriracha & Wasabi Aiolis, Sesame Seeds. (Comes As a Sliced, Sharable Wrap If You Prefer! +1)
Margherita Flatbread$11.00
Flatbread, Marinara Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Basil. Simple But a Tasty Classic!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Business Services
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Goat

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Blues Bar

Bowlski's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!

Liberty Burger

No reviews yet

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston