Casual Dining, American, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Sliders, Wraps, Seafood, Steaks, Pasta, Grill
White Rose Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.
48 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401