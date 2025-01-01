This restaurant does not have any images

Casual Dining, American, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Sliders, Wraps, Seafood, Steaks, Pasta, Grill

White Rose Bar and Grill

48 North Beaver Street

York, PA 17401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.

Location

48 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

The Social
View restaurantnext
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
View restaurantnext
Candy Apple Cafe
View restaurantnext
Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden
View restaurantnext
Country House Claredon Hills
View restaurantnext
TRUTH MIDTOWN Restaurant & Lounge ATL
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston