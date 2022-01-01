White Star Fraternal Society
Come in and enjoy!
401 Shuster Dr.
Location
401 Shuster Dr.
Freeport PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fifth Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
made with love!
Conny Creek Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Conny Creek Sax
Come in and enjoy!
Xtra Innings Sports Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy and thank you for your business.