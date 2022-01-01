White Sulphur Springs restaurants you'll love
More about Road Hog's BBQ
Road Hog's BBQ
687 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$15.00
|The Hog - Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.50
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
More about Big Draft Brewing
Big Draft Brewing
697 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs
|Popular items
|Grilled Romaine Salad
|$8.00
What a fun play! Your romaine is grilled and then topped with sun dries tomatoes, parmesean, and Caesar dressing. Perfect with some steak or shrimp on it!
|Lager House Farm Salad
|$9.00
Great entree salad of romaine, spring mix, chicken, bacon, eggs, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, blue cheese, and topped with a cured lemon vinaigrette! Perfect with a Big Draft wheat beer!
|Fried Chicken Breast
|$15.00
Boneless chicken breast fried and served with green beans and yukon gold mashed potatoes and topped with honey butter!
More about Cross Creek Cafe
ICE CREAM
Cross Creek Cafe
697 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs
|Popular items
|Milti-Grain Wheat without Meat
|$6.00
Start your sandwich with this hearty multi-grain base! Remember, it's all about that base!
|16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee
|$2.50
16oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee
|16oz Medium 24-Hour Cold Brew
|$4.00
Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee brew served over ice.