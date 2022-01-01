White Sulphur Springs restaurants you'll love

Road Hog's BBQ image

 

Road Hog's BBQ

687 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Platter$15.00
The Hog - Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.50
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Big Draft Brewing image

 

Big Draft Brewing

697 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Romaine Salad$8.00
What a fun play! Your romaine is grilled and then topped with sun dries tomatoes, parmesean, and Caesar dressing. Perfect with some steak or shrimp on it!
Lager House Farm Salad$9.00
Great entree salad of romaine, spring mix, chicken, bacon, eggs, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, blue cheese, and topped with a cured lemon vinaigrette! Perfect with a Big Draft wheat beer!
Fried Chicken Breast$15.00
Boneless chicken breast fried and served with green beans and yukon gold mashed potatoes and topped with honey butter!
Cross Creek Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Cross Creek Cafe

697 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs

Avg 4.6 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Milti-Grain Wheat without Meat$6.00
Start your sandwich with this hearty multi-grain base! Remember, it's all about that base!
16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee$2.50
16oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee
16oz Medium 24-Hour Cold Brew$4.00
Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee brew served over ice.
Chicken Sandwiches

