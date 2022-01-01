White Tiger Deluxe - Watkinsville
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
64 N Main St
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
64 N Main St, Watkinsville GA 30677
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Doughby's Pizza and More
Come in and enjoy!
Chops and Hops
High quality food, wide selection of the best craft beers & a warm, welcoming staff. Also offering a 50 person banquet space for any event. Come in and enjoy!
Butcher and Vine
Come in and enjoy!
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Southern Fun Dining