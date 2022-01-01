Go
Toast

White Tiger

White Tiger is a modern Korean restaurant. It's not your grandma's Korean cooking. The recipes are Chef Liz Kwon's own view of Korean Food. We source locally whenever possible and are thoughtful about the food we put into our bodies. We're happy to make modifications, when we can, to accommodate your diet & allergies. We want you to eat our yummy food and be happy!
Check out our Instagram @whitetigerbklyn!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

601 Vanderbilt Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)

Popular Items

Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes.
Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.
Korean Fried Chicken & Kimchi Fries (GF)$20.00
Three pieces of Korean Fried Chicken and Kimchi Fries are prepared GF (but there is some cross contamination in the fryer).
Served with pickled red cabbage (GF & vegan), spicy sauce, & sweet soy ginger sauce (GF)
Dolsot Bibimbap (GF w/o sauce)$22.00
Korean rice bowl (GF) with 7 individually sauteed vegetables (onions & scallions, spinach & bok choy, sprouts & carrots, shiitake mushrooms) and a choice of protein (beef, pork, tofu).
Spicy Sauce is not GF. You can sub sweet ginger sauce if you'd like.
Korean Fried Chicken Wings (gf)$15.00
Served with pickled red cabbage. Wings are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SWEET GINGER SAUCE is GF.
SPICY SAUCE is not GF.
Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
Mandoo$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
Kimchi Fries (GF & vegan)$10.00
House cut fries are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF. SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
Japchae (GF & can be vegan)$19.00
Sauteed Korean sweet potato cellophane noodles with vegetables & beef.
Can be made vegan by substituting tofu for beef.
Sesame Gnocchi (GF & vegan)$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes in sesame sauce with tofu, onions, scallions, chilies & cucumber.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 Vanderbilt Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olmsted

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spice Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doughnut Plant

No reviews yet

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

Ample Hills Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston