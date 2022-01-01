Go
White Tree Sushi

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

1015 S Taft Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Edamame$7.00
Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted. A great healthy snack!
Rainbow Roll$15.00
california topped w/tuna, salmon, shrimp, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$9.00
Tempura fried sweet potatoes, cream cheese, and avocado topped with green onions, eel sauce, and cinnamon.
Seaweed Salad$6.00
A staple in many Japanese and Korean restaurants, our seaweed salad is served in a light, refreshing and tangy sauce
Cripsy Rice$7.00
Deep fried rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado and jalapenos (3 pc)
Salmon -Fresh- Nigiri (Sake)$7.50
Miso Soup$3.00
Our homemade miso soup! Miso is mixed in a light seafood and vegetable broth, served with a bit of tofu and scallions
Salmon Roll$9.00
Fresh salmon, avocado
California Roll$8.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1015 S Taft Hill Rd

Fort Collins CO

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
