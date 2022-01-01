Go
Toast

White Wolf Cafe

A family-owned gourmet bistro serving Orlando for 30 years!

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Usual$12.50
Two eggs your way / hash browns, homefries or grits / ham, bacon or sausage
/ toast, english muffin, or biscuit
Hash Browns$3.50
Casper's Call$13.50
Three eggs topped with cheese served over hash browns or home fries. Ham bacon or sausage. Toast English muffin or biscuit
Build Your Own Omelet$14.00
Build your own omelet. Choose two fillers. Served with: Hashbrowns, homefries or grits & Biscuit, toast or English muffin. Choose additional fillers for $1 each
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.50
Marinated chicken breast, celery, red onion on a flaky croisannt with lettuce and tomato
White Wolf Chicken$14.50
Marinated chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried with bacon, cheese, lettuce tomato onion on brioche bun with choice of side.
1 Cinnamon Bun$4.25
Our famous jumbo Cinnamon Buns finished with a warm vanilla icing
Unsweet Tea$3.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.50
Hungry Like the Wolf$13.50
Pancake or French Toast, two eggs your way, hash browns, home fries or grits, Ham bacon or sausage.
See full menu

Location

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.

ORLANDO FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

M Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

No reviews yet

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Twisted Handle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston