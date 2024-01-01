Whitebird Steak house - 140 Rivers
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
140 Rivers, White Bird ID 83554
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Seasons Restaurant - Grangeville - 124 West Main Street
No Reviews
124 West Main Street Grangeville, ID 83530
View restaurant
Hwy 13 Grill and Pub - 4149 Highway 13
No Reviews
2895 Idaho Highway 13 Harpster, ID 83552
View restaurant