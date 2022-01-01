Whitefish cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Whitefish
SANDWICHES
Wild Coffee Company
309 Central Avenue, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|Mocha
|Latte
Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Strawberries and Creme
|$6.75
strawberries blended with cream and ice
|Pop Tart
|$5.25
|GF Yam Spice Cake
|$3.25
SOUPS • CREPES
Amazing Crepes
123 Central Ave, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$6.00
Start with a thin french pancake. Add on anything that suits your fancy!
|Brie Pesto & Spinach
|$10.95
Brie cheese, basil pesto, and fresh spinach. Vegetarian, or add turkey for extra protein!
|Nutella & Banana
|$8.50
*TOP SELLER* Great for kids & adults!