Whitefish cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Whitefish

Wild Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Wild Coffee Company

309 Central Avenue, Whitefish

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino
Mocha
Latte
More about Wild Coffee Company
Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe image

 

Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe

224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberries and Creme$6.75
strawberries blended with cream and ice
Pop Tart$5.25
GF Yam Spice Cake$3.25
More about Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
Amazing Crepes image

SOUPS • CREPES

Amazing Crepes

123 Central Ave, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Crepe$6.00
Start with a thin french pancake. Add on anything that suits your fancy!
Brie Pesto & Spinach$10.95
Brie cheese, basil pesto, and fresh spinach. Vegetarian, or add turkey for extra protein!
Nutella & Banana$8.50
*TOP SELLER* Great for kids & adults!
More about Amazing Crepes

