Cappuccino in Whitefish

Whitefish restaurants
Whitefish restaurants that serve cappuccino

SANDWICHES

Wild Coffee Company

309 Central Avenue, Whitefish

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Amazing Crepes image

SOUPS • CREPES

Amazing Crepes

123 Central Ave, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
Layered espresso, steamed milk, and foam
