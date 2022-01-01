Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Whitefish
/
Whitefish
/
Cappuccino
Whitefish restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES
Wild Coffee Company
309 Central Avenue, Whitefish
Avg 4.5
(165 reviews)
Cappuccino
More about Wild Coffee Company
SOUPS • CREPES
Amazing Crepes
123 Central Ave, Whitefish
Avg 4.6
(916 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.50
Layered espresso, steamed milk, and foam
More about Amazing Crepes
