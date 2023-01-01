Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve cake

Mylan's Waterfront Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille
Consumer pic

 

Colby's Cafe & Brew

3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon French Toast Cakes$10.00
More about Colby's Cafe & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston