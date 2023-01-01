Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Whitehall
/
Whitehall
/
Cake
Whitehall restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mylan's Waterfront Grille
115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall
Avg 4
(356 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.95
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille
Colby's Cafe & Brew
3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall
No reviews yet
Cinnamon French Toast Cakes
$10.00
More about Colby's Cafe & Brew
