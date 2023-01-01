Chicken wraps in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pekadill's
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Pekadill's
503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall
|Half #32 Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
|Whole #32 Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
|Whole #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mylan's Waterfront Grille
115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.95
A white corn tortilla with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken packed with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, ranch, and a house-made red pepper remoulade. Add girdiniera.