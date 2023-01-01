Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Pekadill's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Pekadill's

503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4.8 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Half #32 Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #32 Chicken Salad Wrap$12.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
More about Pekadill's
Mylan's Waterfront Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.95
A white corn tortilla with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken packed with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, ranch, and a house-made red pepper remoulade. Add girdiniera.
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston