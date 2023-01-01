Chili in Whitehall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pekadill's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Pekadill's

503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4.8 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chili$5.45
Chili Dog$4.50
More about Pekadill's
Consumer pic

 

Colby's Cafe & Brew

3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$8.00
More about Colby's Cafe & Brew

