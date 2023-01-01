Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Whitehall
/
Whitehall
/
Chili
Whitehall restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Pekadill's
503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall
Avg 4.8
(1658 reviews)
Cup Chili
$5.45
Cup Chili
$5.45
Chili Dog
$4.50
More about Pekadill's
Colby's Cafe & Brew
3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall
No reviews yet
Chili
$8.00
More about Colby's Cafe & Brew
Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Whitehall to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Grand Haven
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.7
(11 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston