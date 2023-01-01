Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Griddle 145

1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall

Avg 4.4 (1485 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pancakes$0.00
With cream cheese topping and candied walnuts.
Crab Cake Benedict$16.50
Two poached eggs, sautéed spinach on two crab cakes topped with Hollandaise and chives. Served with side of breakfast potatoes.
More about Griddle 145

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Quesadillas

Chimichangas

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston