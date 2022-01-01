Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants that serve carne asada

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

Takeout
Carne Asada$26.00
Angus skirt steak topped with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Accompanied by four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas. With your choice of two sides.
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

Takeout
Carne Asada$15.00
Thin cut beef tenderloin served with rice + refried beans + salad + two handmade tortillas.
Bistec de res asado a la plancha acompañado con con arroz + frijoles refritos + ensalada + dos tortillas hechas a mano.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño

