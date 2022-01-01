Carne asada in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve carne asada
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Carne Asada
|$26.00
Angus skirt steak topped with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Accompanied by four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas. With your choice of two sides.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño
Tacos El Jalapeño
1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall
|Carne Asada
|$15.00
Thin cut beef tenderloin served with rice + refried beans + salad + two handmade tortillas.
Bistec de res asado a la plancha acompañado con con arroz + frijoles refritos + ensalada + dos tortillas hechas a mano.