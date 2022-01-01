Chimichangas in Whitehall

It is like a fried and crispy burrito. We fill it with the meat of your choice + Chihuahua cheese + fresh cheese and sour cream on top. We serve it with rice and refried beans or salad.

Tortilla de harina rellena de queso chihuahua + carne de su elección + queso molido y crema arriba. Lo servimos con arroz y frijoles refritos o ensalada.

