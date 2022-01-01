Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants
Whitehall restaurants that serve chimichangas

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

Chimichanga$19.00
Loaded flour tortilla, filled with grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fried to a golden brown and lightly drizzled with a signature sauce of your choice. Served with a melted cheese sauce on the side. With your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Chimichanga$21.00
Loaded flour tortilla, stuffed with a perfect mix of grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fried to a golden brown and dressed with a signature sauce of your choice. Served with a melted cheese sauce on the side. With your choice of two sides.
Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

Chimichanga$14.00
It is like a fried and crispy burrito. We fill it with the meat of your choice + Chihuahua cheese + fresh cheese and sour cream on top. We serve it with rice and refried beans or salad.
Tortilla de harina rellena de queso chihuahua + carne de su elección + queso molido y crema arriba. Lo servimos con arroz y frijoles refritos o ensalada.
