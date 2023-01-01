Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Griddle 145

1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall

Avg 4.4 (1485 reviews)
Takeout
No Huevos Ranchero$12.50
Fried tortillas, seasoned tofu, breakfast potatoes, onions, black beans, bell peppers, guacamole, and ranchero sauce.
Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Fried tortillas, refried beans, pulled pork, diced potatoes, bell peppers, onions, two sunny-side-up eggs, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
(Substitute Chicken OR Beef Short Rib)
More about Griddle 145
Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$6.99
More about Tacos El Jalapeño

