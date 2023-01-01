Huevos rancheros in Whitehall
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Griddle 145
1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall
|No Huevos Ranchero
|$12.50
Fried tortillas, seasoned tofu, breakfast potatoes, onions, black beans, bell peppers, guacamole, and ranchero sauce.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
Fried tortillas, refried beans, pulled pork, diced potatoes, bell peppers, onions, two sunny-side-up eggs, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
(Substitute Chicken OR Beef Short Rib)