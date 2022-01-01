Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve nachos

Banner pic

 

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Signature Nachos$17.00
Crispy chips, with gratinated Chihuahua cheese, served with whole black beans, arugula lettuce, and sour cream, cheese, and steak strips or grille chicken of your choice; Finished with a bit of Chipotle Mayo.
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
Main pic

 

Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos El Jalapeño$12.00
Crunchy and delicious fried corn chips, topped with lettuce + sour cream + cheese, tomato + cheddar cheese + meat of your choice.
Deliciosos chips de maíz, cubiertos con lechuga + crema + queso molido + tomate + queso cheddar + carne de su elección.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Shrimp Tacos

Enchiladas

Burritos

Tacos

Taquitos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Chimichangas

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston