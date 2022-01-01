Nachos in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve nachos
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Signature Nachos
|$17.00
Crispy chips, with gratinated Chihuahua cheese, served with whole black beans, arugula lettuce, and sour cream, cheese, and steak strips or grille chicken of your choice; Finished with a bit of Chipotle Mayo.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño
Tacos El Jalapeño
1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall
|Nachos El Jalapeño
|$12.00
Crunchy and delicious fried corn chips, topped with lettuce + sour cream + cheese, tomato + cheddar cheese + meat of your choice.
Deliciosos chips de maíz, cubiertos con lechuga + crema + queso molido + tomate + queso cheddar + carne de su elección.