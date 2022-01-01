Quesadillas in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Satisfying quesadilla filled with your choice of seasoned steak or chicken, seared with onions, bell peppers, cheese, and ripe tomato. Served with arugula and tomato.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño
Tacos El Jalapeño
1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla + Chihuahua cheese + meat of your choice + sour cream + fresh cheese on top. Accompanied with rice and refried beans or salad.
Tortilla de harina + queso Chihuahua + carne de su elección + crema + queso molido arriba. Acompañado con arroz y frijoles refritos o ensalada.
|Mini quesadilla w/french fries
|$6.50