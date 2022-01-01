Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve quesadillas

Banner pic

 

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Satisfying quesadilla filled with your choice of seasoned steak or chicken, seared with onions, bell peppers, cheese, and ripe tomato. Served with arugula and tomato.
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
Main pic

 

Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla + Chihuahua cheese + meat of your choice + sour cream + fresh cheese on top. Accompanied with rice and refried beans or salad.
Tortilla de harina + queso Chihuahua + carne de su elección + crema + queso molido arriba. Acompañado con arroz y frijoles refritos o ensalada.
Mini quesadilla w/french fries$6.50
More about Tacos El Jalapeño

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Nachos

Chimichangas

Shrimp Tacos

Carne Asada

Enchiladas

Burritos

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston